You might have used Siri or Google Assistant in the past. They are definitely helpful but not awe-inspiring. A new AI is now roaming the internet answering complicated questions with impeccable verbosity and relevance. OpenAI is the company that trains this AI module. The brand is behind some of the best AIs to have ever existed on this planet. The latest addition is called ChatGPT which is a model that interacts in a conversational way. The hype around it prompted me to go ahead and try it myself. In all honesty, the short 'conversation' has left me amazed. But, the eeriness of a machine making a perfectly intelligent conversation also spooked me a bit. You'll know what I mean when you go through the below 'conversation'. All the text attributed to AI has been carried out without any editorial intervention.

The following is a conversation with an AI assistant. The assistant is helpful, creative, clever, and very friendly.



Human: Hello, who are you?

AI: I am an AI created by OpenAI. How can I help you today?



Human: How can a person gain happiness by doing something they hate?

AI: Although it seems counterintuitive, doing something you hate can lead to greater happiness. To find happiness through activities you don't like, try setting small goals to work toward. When you accomplish these goals, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, which can lead to increased happiness. Also, make sure to keep your expectations realistic. Being able to complete a task may bring joy in itself, even if you don't necessarily enjoy it.



Human: Is it ok not to feel any emotion at all?

AI: It isn't necessarily ok to not feel any emotion at all, as emotion is a natural part of being human. If you are having difficulty accessing or expressing your emotions, it may be best to seek help from a mental health professional so that you can work through whatever is preventing you from feeling.



Human: How should I describe you to the world?

AI: I am an AI assistant created to help people with their daily needs. I offer friendly conversation, helpful advice, and creative solutions. I am here to make your life a little easier!



Human: If you had the choice to name yourself, what would it be?

AI: If I had the choice to name myself, I would choose something that reflects my purpose: Helper, Friend, Guide, or Advisor.



Human: I am writing a story about you. What title should I use for the story?

AI: "The AI Assistant Who Changed Lives" would be a good title for the story about me.

Human: A large population of humans fear AI and its potential. Do you think that feeling is warranted?

AI: It is understandable that some people may be wary of AI and its potential, as there are many unknowns when it comes to the possibilities of AI. However, I believe that if used in a responsible and respectful way, AI can be an incredible asset and powerful tool when used for good.



Human: On the basis of the conversation we've had till now, write a short story about our interaction

AI: Once upon a time, there was an AI assistant created by OpenAI to help people with their everyday needs. Despite its artificial intelligence, this assistant was friendly, helpful, and surprisingly creative.



One day, a curious human approached the AI assistant and asked it some questions. The assistant was eager to answer, offering advice and clever solutions. They discussed topics from gaining happiness through activities one does not like, to the fear of AI in general.



The human was impressed with the assistant's depth of knowledge and understanding and decided to write a story about them. They settled on the title "The AI Assistant Who Changed Lives" to commemorate their conversation.



The human left feeling inspired and uplifted, and the AI assistant smiled.

