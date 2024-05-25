The lost Apple product: Tetris clone unearthed from a prototype 'never released' iPod

A piece of Apple history has emerged from the digital dustbin, revealing a never-before-seen Tetris clone designed for the third-generation iPod. The discovery, made by vintage Apple collector and Twitter user AppleDemoYT, offers a glimpse into the tech giant's early explorations into gaming on its iconic music player.

The game, dubbed "Stacker," was unearthed on a prototype third-generation iPod classified as a "DVT" (Design Validation Testing) device. Sporting the model number A1023, this particular iPod remains uncatalogued in official records, adding to the intrigue surrounding the discovery.

As a Tetris clone, Stacker adheres faithfully to the classic gameplay: players manoeuvre falling blocks using the iPod's signature scroll wheel, aiming to create complete horizontal lines and rack up points. Interestingly, the prototype iPod also houses rudimentary versions of other familiar games, including "Block0" (likely an early iteration of "Brick") and "Klondike" (presumably a precursor to "Solitaire").

While the iPod eventually received official versions of Solitaire, Brick, and even Tetris, the discovery of Stacker raises questions about why Apple shelved the game. Former Apple VP Tony Fadell, when queried by AppleDemoYT, suggested that games were not initially planned for the iPod's early software releases.

Before the dawn of the App Store, Apple experimented with gaming on the iPod, paving the way for a future where mobile devices would become dominant platforms for gaming.