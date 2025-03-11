Making of a gaming powerhouse: iQOO Neo 10R and the role of Indian esports players

The iQOO Neo 10R isn’t just another gaming phone according to the company, it’s a device co-created with India’s top gamers. iQOO has collaborated with leading esports players like Mortal and Scout to fine-tune its latest smartphone, ensuring it meets the demands of competitive gaming. In a quick conversation with Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, we discussed how gaming feedback shaped the Neo 10R, the evolution of mobile gaming, and iQOO’s role in the industry.

A Gamer’s Input, A Gamer’s Phone

“We’ve been working closely with these gamers for some time now,” says Marya. “At every stage of development, from hardware to software, we took their feedback seriously.”

He highlights five key areas where their insights were directly incorporated:

1. Flagship Processor at a Mid-Range Price: “Gamers told us there should be no compromise on performance. We believed we could bring an 8-series Snapdragon processor to this price point and we made it happen.”

2. Lightweight Yet Powerful Build: “Holding a phone for long gaming sessions shouldn’t cause fatigue. The Neo 10R packs a 6400mAh battery while maintaining a sub-8mm thickness, making it light yet long-lasting.”

3. Bypass Charging: “This was a highly requested feature. It allows gamers to play while charging without heating up the phone, something we first introduced with the iQOO 30.”

4. Advanced Cooling System: “A gaming phone must sustain high performance. We focused on heat dissipation so the phone stays cool even during marathon sessions.”

5. Enhanced Haptics and Touch Response: “Gamers demand precision. We’ve included 300Hz touch sampling and an X-axis linear motor for immersive feedback. The result is a more responsive, tactile gaming experience.”

The gamers involved in the process echo this sentiment. Naman “Mortal” Mathur, one of India’s most recognised esports players, says, “Co-creating with iQOO offers an exciting opportunity to shape devices that truly cater to gamers’ needs. I’m eager to contribute my insights to help create smartphones that elevate the mobile gaming experience.”

Tanmay “Scout” Singh, another top esports athlete, adds, “Being part of this initiative with iQOO allows us to directly influence the technology we rely on daily. I’m looking forward to ensuring that iQOO devices meet the high standards required for competitive gaming.”

The Future of Gaming and iQOO’s Role

Marya is optimistic about gaming’s growth in India. “Gaming will continue to expand, possibly at an even faster pace than before,” he says. However, he acknowledges that iQOO is just one part of the ecosystem.

“Our role is to solve key challenges,” he explains. “First, providing affordable high-performance gaming devices. Second, offering platforms like our ‘Campus Kaari’ initiative to support budding esports players. Third, listening to gamers and incorporating their needs into our devices.”