There is a ring that can track your inner balance and it is coming to India by next year

Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra-backed Indian wellness wearable start-up Dhyana has unveiled the second version of its signature ring. The Dhyana Ring is an ultra-light unibody aluminum ring that is designed to be worn all day.

The Dhyana Ring is a miniature continuous heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring device and as the company puts it, this “combined with proprietary algorithms makes it versatile for a number of wellness applications”.

The Dhyana Ring tracks activity, sleep patterns and mindfulness and it also measures calories, blood oxygen, and metabolic activity to help watch diets and weight loss programs.

The Dhyana Ring will also notify users whenever their stress levels are increasing. If a user’s stress levels are high, they can go to the Dhyana app and perform two meditations on it which will help normalise stress levels.

“When I was training to be a shooter, I wish I had a Dhyana ring. The fact that it can instantly show me how my mind is being disturbed is just amazing,” said Abhinav Bindra, who took part in the product development and has contributed his expertise in maintaining inner balance.

Dhyana was also selected as the official meditation partner by the Indian Olympic Association for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The first version of the Dhyana Ring has been used extensively by the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad and the Neuromeditation Institute in Oregon (USA) to assess the effects HRV has on people’s mental states over different intervals, such as pre- and post-workout, pre-meeting, etc.

“The first version of Dhyana was focussed on measuring mindfulness during meditation. Our new and updated version is a complete game-changer, it’s designed to be worn the whole day, helping users track their inner balance continuously,” said Bhairav Shankar, Dhyana's MD.

The first 5,000 units of the Dhyana Ring can be pre-ordered now from the company website and the product is expected to ship by 2023.

Also Read: How to install watchOS 9 in 10 easy steps

Also Read: WWDC 2022: Apple’s watchOS 9 brings in a host of health features, including better sleep tracking