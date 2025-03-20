This company is hiring its next 'Chief Gaming Officer': Perks? A Rs 10 lakh prize- Details here

High-performance smartphone brand iQOO has opened applications for its Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) 2025, a coveted role that offers INR 10 lakh reward and an opportunity to shape the future of mobile gaming in India. The initiative aims to empower passionate young gamers by offering them a hands-on role in smartphone co-creation, eSports leadership, and brand representation at global gaming events.

The search for iQOO’s next CGO is open to gaming enthusiasts aged 18-25, with applications available on the brand’s official website until March 30, 2025. The chosen candidate will work alongside iQOO’s leadership team, collaborate with India’s top eSports players, and engage with the brand’s 2 million+ strong gaming community on iQOO Connect.

A platform for young gamers to go pro

Speaking about the initiative, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, said, “We have always believed in the power of India’s gaming community, and the phenomenal response to our previous CGO hunt reaffirmed this. After receiving countless requests from our community, we knew we had to bring it back. At iQOO, we are committed to empowering young gaming enthusiasts by giving them a platform to step into the eSports industry and shape the future of mobile gaming in India. With CGO as an I.P, we continue to create opportunities for Questers to turn their passion into a profession and be a part of the vision.”

India’s gaming boom and iQOO’s role in the industry

The gaming industry in India has seen an annual growth rate of 14.6% over the past six years, with 48 crore gamers in 2024, according to IMARC report trends. In 2023 alone, the gaming population stood at 43.9 crore. With the CGO 2.0 initiative, iQOO aims to further engage with this growing community by fostering innovation and providing young talent with an opportunity to influence gaming tech development.