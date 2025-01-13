This Google rival is hiring in India: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas posts job opening

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, has announced plans to expand the company’s operations in India, inviting applications for a strategic role. In a LinkedIn post, Srinivas detailed that the role would involve growing the company’s presence in India, requiring candidates who are “willing to travel and meet with strategic partners and institutions.” He described the position as “fun and intense” and aligned with the company’s scrappy startup culture. Interested applicants are encouraged to email their resumes and highlight their exceptional achievements at india@perplexity.ai.

Perplexity AI, known as an “answer engine,” has quickly emerged as a challenger to tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the AI-powered search and advertising markets. With over 15 million regular users, the startup experienced exponential growth in 2024, with its valuation climbing from $1 billion at the start of the year to $9 billion by December. The company raised $500 million in its most recent funding round and boasts an impressive investor roster, including Jeff Bezos, Yann LeCun, and Nat Friedman.

Perplexity AI's Indian-origin CEO Srinivas has made it clear that the company wants to strengthen its foothold in India, one of the largest internet user bases in the world.

Perplexity AI aims to disrupt Google’s dominance, which currently accounts for around 90 per cent of global online searches. Microsoft’s Bing, despite integrating ChatGPT, holds only 4 per cent of the market. Perplexity’s growth is supported by its ability to provide clean, ad-free answers.

The company has also ventured into advertising, with Srinivas betting on monetising informational queries that could lead to purchase decisions. Perplexity’s business model includes $20-a-month subscriptions, which contributed to $30 million in annual recurring revenue within just one year.

Aravind Srinivas, a former OpenAI and Google Brain employee, brings deep technical and industry expertise to the table. He has worked with the creators of the transformer architecture, a foundational technology for modern AI. His ability to maintain relationships across Silicon Valley while driving innovation has positioned Perplexity AI as a rare independent player in a market often dominated by tech giants.

While 2024 saw several promising AI startups absorbed by major companies—such as Inflection AI joining Microsoft and Character AI being acquired by Google—Perplexity AI has remained independent.

For Indian professionals looking to make an impact in the AI industry, this opening could become a unique opportunity to join one of the fastest-growing startups in the sector. Candidates can apply by sending their resumes and detailing their achievements to india@perplexity.ai.

Offer to PM Modi

The Indian government recently announced a plan to give free access to 13,000 academic journals to 18 million students, teachers, and researchers. This initiative, costing $715 million over three years, includes top journals like Nature and Elsevier. It has earned praise worldwide for supporting education and research.

Inspired by this move, Aravind Srinivas expressed interest in collaborating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the company’s advanced AI tool, Perplexity Pro, available to the same group of people. Perplexity Pro uses AI to help users find information quickly and learn more effectively.

In a tweet from last week, Srinivas said he’s open to working with the government to create an affordable plan so Indian students, educators, and researchers can access Perplexity Pro. His goal is to support India’s education and research system with cutting-edge AI tools.