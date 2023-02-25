This mushroom could one day replace plastic - Meet tinder fungus

Mushrooms have long been loved for their culinary and medicinal properties, but now there's another reason to appreciate these fascinating fungi. Recent research has revealed that a certain type of mushroom has remarkable engineering properties that could replace plastic in a variety of applications.

Research published this week in the journal Science Advances assessed the engineering potential of one particular mushroom, Fomes fomentarius, commonly known as the tinder fungus, hoof fungus, or false tinder fungus, and found that it has the ability to replace plastic in a wide range of uses.

This mushroom is a species of bracket fungus that belongs to the family Polyporaceae. This fungus is found on the trunks of various species of trees, such as birch, beech, oak, and maple, throughout the temperate regions of the world.

The ultra-architecture of F. fomentarius used in this study.

Appearance and Identification

The fruiting body of Fomes fomentarius is typically a tough, woody bracket that grows horizontally on the trunk of a tree. The upper surface of the fruiting body is brownish-grey with a rough texture, while the underside is white and porous. The pores on the underside are elongated and visible to the naked eye. The fruiting body can reach a size of up to 40 cm in diameter and 10 cm in thickness, making it one of the largest bracket fungi.

Uses and Medicinal Properties

Fomes fomentarius has been used for various purposes throughout history. The tough, fibrous inner layer of the fruiting body, called the "tinder layer," was traditionally used as tinder for starting fires. The outer layer was often used to make pouches, hats, and other items due to its tough and durable nature.

In addition to its practical uses, Fomes fomentarius has also been used in traditional medicine. It contains a variety of compounds that have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. Extracts of the fungus have been used to treat conditions such as ulcers, bronchitis, and tuberculosis.

Ecological Importance

Fomes fomentarius plays an important role in forest ecosystems. It is a decomposer, breaking down dead and decaying wood and returning nutrients to the soil. As it breaks down wood, it also creates openings and niches in the wood for other organisms to inhabit, such as insects and other fungi.

Threats and Conservation

Fomes fomentarius is considered a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). However, like many other fungi, it is threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation due to human activities such as logging and urbanization. Additionally, the practice of removing dead wood from forests can negatively impact the populations of Fomes fomentarius and other wood-decaying fungi.

