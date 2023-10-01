This one 'hidden' setting could be making your Instagram posts look worse; here's how to change that

Did you buy a new phone and install Instagram on it? Here’s a default setting for photo and video uploads that you probably might not have thought of changing. Despite living in the age of 5G connectivity and an ever-increasing emphasis on presenting the best possible content, it appears that Instagram's default settings for uploading media do not align with users' expectations in 2023.

The issue revolves around a toggle buried deep within the app's settings menu that reads, "Upload at highest quality." By enabling this feature, users can ensure that their photos and videos are uploaded at the highest possible quality, even if it takes longer. However, the default setting has this feature turned off, leaving many to wonder why they must opt in for high-quality uploads.

This revelation raises questions about why Instagram, a platform where users meticulously curate their content to present themselves in the best light, does not make high-quality uploads the default setting. Many users are perplexed by the fact that they have to dig through layers of settings to find this crucial option, rather than being presented with it upon opening the app for the first time.

While Instagram provides no technical details on the resolution or video bit rate limits associated with this setting, users have noticed a significant difference in the quality of their posts if it is disabled. This leaves many wondering why Instagram does not provide clearer information on how this setting impacts their uploads.

One notable observation is that Android users seem to be particularly affected, with frequent complaints that content published from Android devices looks worse compared to iOS. Despite the ongoing debate over the merits of Android versus iOS, Instagram users are increasingly demanding that the platform treat both operating systems equally when it comes to media quality.

To address this issue, users are advised to take matters into their own hands and ensure that their uploads are of the highest quality. To do so, follow these steps:

1. From your Instagram home tab, tap on your profile photo at the bottom right.

2. Next, tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper right corner.

3. Choose "Settings and privacy."

4. Scroll down to "Data usage and media quality."

5. Under "Media upload quality," you'll find the toggle to "Upload at highest quality." Make sure it's turned on to ensure your content shines.

