Threads by Instagram finally has a web version; here's all that you need to know

Threads by Instagram has finally introduced a web version of the platform that will bring it closer to being a real competitor to X (formerly Twitter). Meta decided to postpone the introduction of a working web client for Threads for over a month. Now, users can log in to their Threads account and even make posts via their browsers.

The overall layout of the web version remains similar to what we see in the app. The primary change is that Meta has repositioned the tabs from the bottom of the screen on the apps to the top of the screen on the website. You still get an option to switch from dark mode and light mode. The interface remains basic for now but Meta is expected to roll out multiple updates for the app and web client in the near future.

The Threads app had been witnessing a massive dip in daily active users just weeks after the platform hit its peak. The introduction of a web version of the platform makes it easier to manage and post, especially for bigger teams and accounts. Meta lost almost 80 per cent of its daily active users according to a report earlier this month. According to Sensor Tower, the drop in active users and even engagement could be due to lack of more features.

The report claimed that "One key factor might be its lack of unique features and content. While the platform added a chronological feed after its launch, it still lacked popular features like direct messaging and a proper explore / discover page. The absence of these elements could have played a role in weak user adoption and retention challenges." according to Sensor Tower's analysis.

Also read: Birth of Threads: Mark Zuckerberg called up Instagram head Adam Mosseri late at night to discuss the 'Twitter-killer'