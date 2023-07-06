Threads by Instagram now on Android, iOS; check how to import Following list, other data

Mark Zuckerberg has finally launched Threads, a new app built by the Instagram team but which looks and feels a lot like Twitter. Threads aims to expand Instagram's capabilities to include text updates and conversations. Threads is now available for download on iOS and Android devices in over 100 countries.

To get started with Threads, users can simply log in using their Instagram account. This allows their Instagram username and verification to carry over seamlessly, although they also have the option to customize their profile specifically for Threads. Notably, users under the age of 16 (or 18 in certain countries) will be automatically defaulted into a private profile upon joining Threads.

The app is already listed on the Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. Once you download the app, the process of signing up is fairly simple. You can either create a brand new account on Threads or use your Instagram account to do so.

Even after signing up using Instagram, Threads will give you the option to write a new bio and username. You can also import and use the same bio and username as Instagram.

How does Threads work?

Threads offers a feed that includes posts from people you follow and recommended content from new creators. Posts can consist of up to 500 characters and can include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long. Additionally, users can easily share their Threads posts to their Instagram story or share them as links on other platforms. Meta has plans to add additional features to Threads, such as improved recommendations in the feed and a more robust search function for real-time topic and trend tracking.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has claimed that initially, the app won't be using algorithms heavily in order to provide a customized feed. However, that might change after enough users sign up on the app.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the platform has already witnessed 5 million sign-ups within 4 hours of the launch.

Threads Privacy

Users have control over who can mention them or reply to their threads, and they can add hidden words to filter out replies containing specific words. Regarding safety, the app enforces Instagram's Community Guidelines for content and interactions. It also includes features like blocking, restricting, reporting, and unfollowing profiles, with the ability to automatically block accounts that have been blocked on Instagram.

Threads Interoperability

To make Threads compatible with open and interoperable social networks, Meta plans to work with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol established by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This compatibility would allow Threads to connect with other apps that support the ActivityPub protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress.

Meta claims developers will be able to create new features and user experiences that can integrate with other open social networks. Each compatible app will have its own community standards and content moderation policies. Meta believes that this decentralized approach, akin to the protocols governing email and the web, will play a crucial role in the future of online platforms.