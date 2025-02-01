Threads introduces media tab, markup tool, and photo tagging in latest update

Threads, the social media platform from Meta, has introduced a long-awaited media tab for both iPhone and Android users, allowing them to view all their uploaded photos and videos in one place. Additionally, the platform has rolled out a markup tool for resharing posts and photo tagging, making engagement on the app more interactive.

Previously, Threads users had to scroll through a user’s entire profile to find posts containing images or videos, as media content was mixed with text-only posts. The new update introduces a dedicated media tab, enabling users to browse through shared images and videos in reverse chronological order.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the feature on Threads, calling it “a long overdue request from the community.” The media tab brings Threads in line with other social platforms, offering a more organized way to showcase and discover visual content.

Another key addition is the markup tool, allowing users to emphasize parts of a post when resharing it. With the feature, users can virtually highlight sections using a pencil, highlighter, or arrow tool, making it easier to call attention to specific content in reshared posts. This update, initially announced earlier this month, is now rolling out widely.

Threads is also bringing photo tagging, similar to Instagram’s tagging feature. Users will now be able to tag others when sharing images, improving social interactions on the platform. However, this feature is still in the rollout phase and may not yet be available for all users.

The media tab and markup tool are now visible in the latest versions of Threads on iOS and Android. While many users have already received the new photo tagging functionality, it appears to be rolling out in phases.