TikTok parent ByteDance plans platform that will let you create your own GPT like OpenAI: Report

ByteDance is entering the AI competition by gearing up to introduce a contender to OpenAI's "GPTs." The owner of TikTok is set to develop a platform enabling users to craft their own chatbots, resembling the customisable versions of ChatGPT recently showcased during OpenAI's developer day, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

Reportedly, ByteDance, currently developing an image-generating tool akin to Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, aims to debut the "bot development platform" as a public beta by month's end.

An internal memo obtained by the South China Morning Post outlined that this new platform would empower the company to "explore new generative AI products and their integration with existing ones."

This move follows OpenAI's unveiling of an update that allows users to fashion tailored iterations of ChatGPT for specialized tasks like coding, tech support, and creative writing, referred to as "GPTs," in November.

OpenAI intends to enable developers to market these "GPTs" through a "GPT store," although the launch of this new platform was recently postponed until next year due to the tumultuous departure and return of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

ByteDance previously launched its chatbot, Doubao, in August, having secured approval from Chinese regulators who enforce stringent regulations on AI development.

The company faces competition not just from Silicon Valley but also from domestic competitors. Baidu, another major Chinese tech firm, introduced its Ernie AI bot concurrently with Doubao and claimed in October that it matched OpenAI's GPT-4 in every aspect.

ByteDance's shift towards AI coincides with mounting pressure to ban its most successful product, TikTok, in the US due to national security concerns. Despite recent efforts to ban the video-sharing app, a Montana judge halted the state's TikTok ban from taking effect on January 1.

