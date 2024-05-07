Apple launches new iPad Pro, iPad Air in India; check price and availability

Apple Launches New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models in India: Details on Pricing and Availability

Apple has just announced the release of its latest iPad models in India, including the advanced iPad Pro with an M4 chip and the more affordable iPad Air with an M2 chip. Both devices are available starting today, with a variety of configurations and accessories tailored to enhance user experience.

iPad Pro price



The new iPad Pro is available in both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Customers can choose from silver and space black finishes with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The pricing for the 11-inch model starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version. The larger 13-inch model is priced starting at Rs 129,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs 149,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

Educational discounts bring the price down to Rs 89,900 for the 11-inch and Rs 119,900 for the 13-inch model, making it slightly more accessible for students and educators.

iPad Air price



The iPad Air also comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes but offers a more colorful range with finishes in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. These models start at Rs 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, and go up to Rs 94,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

For education, the prices are reduced to Rs 54,900 for the 11-inch and Rs 74,900 for the 13-inch version, providing a cost-effective option for the educational sector.

Accessories and software

Both iPad Pro and iPad Air are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro, priced at Rs 11,900, and the more affordable Apple Pencil (USB-C) available at Rs 7,900. The new Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio covers are also available with varying prices depending on the model.

Additionally, Apple is rolling out Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 this spring, with monthly and yearly subscription options. These software enhancements are aimed at professionals seeking powerful editing tools on their iPads.

Availability



Customers can order these new iPads through the Apple website or via the Apple Store app. The iPad Pro models will be available in stores starting May 15, while the iPad Air models will also start shipping and hit stores on the same date.