Tim Cook's fake Instagram account removed after being followed by few Apple VPs

An Instagram account under the name of Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, was discovered this week. Cook has been a relatively private person when it comes to presence on social media. As a result, the new account got considerable attention. It is worth noting that even prominent figures from Apple's leadership started following the account. However, later it was found to be a fake.

An account bearing the handle @tim.d.cook was spotted by 9to5 Mac. The account's first post was made to look like a genuine post from Cook. It was published on August 20, commemorating World Photography Day, featuring two captivating images captured with an iPhone. On August 23, a 30-second advertisement was posted which aligned with the collaborative campaign alongside 3DPets.

The account got an air of legitimacy as it gathered followers including Apple Vice Presidents. Ultimately, the account was exposed as fraudulent. Instagram has taken down the account after it was confirmed as a fake. The screenshots shared by the report does not show a blue check mark on the account which is a sign of authenticity on the social media channels.

Tim Cook has only maintained his Twitter account since 2013. Another app where he has some presence is Weibo, which is a prominent microblogging platform in China.