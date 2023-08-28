scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Tim Cook's fake Instagram account removed after being followed by few Apple VPs

Feedback

Tim Cook's fake Instagram account removed after being followed by few Apple VPs

The account's first post was made to look like a genuine post from Cook. It was published on August 20

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
A fake Instagram account impersonated Tim Cook A fake Instagram account impersonated Tim Cook
SUMMARY
  • Instagram has taken down the account after it was confirmed as a fake
  • The screenshots show that the account did not have a blue tick
  • Tim Cook has only maintained his Twitter account since 2013

An Instagram account under the name of Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, was discovered this week. Cook has been a relatively private person when it comes to presence on social media. As a result, the new account got considerable attention. It is worth noting that even prominent figures from Apple's leadership started following the account. However, later it was found to be a fake.

An account bearing the handle @tim.d.cook was spotted by 9to5 Mac. The account's first post was made to look like a genuine post from Cook. It was published on August 20, commemorating World Photography Day, featuring two captivating images captured with an iPhone. On August 23, a 30-second advertisement was posted which aligned with the collaborative campaign alongside 3DPets.

The account got an air of legitimacy as it gathered followers including Apple Vice Presidents. Ultimately, the account was exposed as fraudulent. Instagram has taken down the account after it was confirmed as a fake. The screenshots shared by the report does not show a blue check mark on the account which is a sign of authenticity on the social media channels. 

Tim Cook has only maintained his Twitter account since 2013. Another app where he has some presence is Weibo, which is a prominent microblogging platform in China. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 28, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement