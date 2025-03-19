Tinder U arrives in India, bringing a campus-first dating experience for students

Finding a study buddy, a festival partner, or even something more is about to get easier for university students in India, with the launch of Tinder U, a new in-app experience designed exclusively for college students.

With Tinder U, students can match with their peers, connect over shared interests, and expand their social circles in a way that feels natural and familiar. By verifying their student status using a college email address, users unlock a customised dating experience tailored to campus life.

“University life is all about new experiences, and with Tinder U as your trusty sidekick. Whether you’re looking for a study buddy, concert partner, or something a little more special, you can truly thrive. It offers Gen Z a safe and inclusive space where genuine connections happen as naturally as bumping into someone interesting in the library or in the corridor. We’re thrilled to empower university and college students to connect safely, authentically, and on their own terms,” says Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder in India. Unlike regular dating apps, Tinder U is built specifically for students, ensuring that matches are more personal, relevant, and relatable. Some key features include:

Tailored for Students – Users can add college details, graduation year, and club memberships to find like-minded peers.

Local Connections – Matches are prioritised from your university and nearby colleges, making it easier to meet on campus.

No More Awkward DMs – If you spot someone interesting, you can Super Like them, skipping the anxiety of making the first move.

Safe and Inclusive Space – Since everyone on Tinder U is verified as a student, it fosters a more secure and authentic dating environment.

The launch of Tinder U comes at a time when online dating is increasingly becoming the go-to way for young singles to meet. According to a OnePoll survey conducted in 2024 among Indian Tinder users aged 18-25:

• 57% of young adults in India have formed meaningful relationships through dating apps.

• 67% have dated someone they met on a dating app.

• 55% made friends through these platforms.

• Shared interests are the most attractive trait for 39% of users, while 35% prefer starting conversations based on common hobbies.

Signing up for Tinder U is simple:

1. Open Tinder and tap the Profile icon.

2. Edit your Info and add your university details.

3. Tap ‘Apply for Tinder U’ and verify your student email.

4. Once verified, unlock the Tinder U experience, including an exclusive app icon (iOS only).

Tinder U is now available across Indian universities and college campuses, providing a safe, fun, and personalized dating experience for students.