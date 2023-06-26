Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023: Generative AI to Metaverse for Mental Health check WEF list of impactful technologies

The World Economic Forum (WEF), in collaboration with Frontiers and over 90 experts from 20 countries, has released a report on the top 10 emerging technologies of 2023. This report, authored by the WEF, aims to capture diverse perspectives from around the world and provide insights into the potential of these technologies. The report also includes transformation maps that showcase how these technologies intersect with other global topics.

The list features groundbreaking technologies that are poised to make a significant impact in various industries. Among them are AI-enabled healthcare delivery, which utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services. Flexible batteries, another notable technology, power wearable medical devices, offering flexibility and convenience to users.

Neural-interfacing flexible circuits are also highlighted in the report, presenting a promising avenue for integration of technology with the human body. Additionally, the report explores the potential of virtual shared spaces for mental health support, providing a unique platform for individuals to receive assistance and connect with others facing similar challenges.

Spatial omics, a technology that enables molecular-level understanding of spatial organization within cells, and designer phages, engineered viruses used for health augmentation, are also included in the list. Another noteworthy technology is generative AI, capable of creating original content, which opens up new possibilities for creative industries and automation.

The report also emphasizes the significance of sustainable technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuel and wearable plant sensors, which contribute to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.

Flexible neural electronics and sustainable computing are additional technologies that made the list, demonstrating the advancements in flexible and environmentally friendly technology solutions. Lastly, AI-facilitated healthcare, leveraging artificial intelligence to improve healthcare outcomes, rounds out the top 10 emerging technologies.

The Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023 report serves as a valuable tool for business leaders and policy-makers to navigate the transformative potential of these technologies responsibly. As a flagship product of the WEF's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the report aligns with the center's mission to promote the equitable and human-centered transformation of industries, economies, and societies through technological progress.

The inclusion of these technologies in the report highlights their potential to shape the future across various sectors, revolutionizing industries, improving healthcare, and fostering sustainable practices. With this knowledge, stakeholders can make informed decisions and leverage these emerging technologies to drive positive change and address global challenges.