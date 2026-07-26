Top 5 smartphones with AI camera features: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, more

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has started to move beyond chatbots and is increasingly becoming part of our everyday lives, often without us even realising it. One of the key areas where AI is being heavily used is our smartphone cameras.

Smartphone brands have been refining their camera capabilities with AI-powered features such as scene recognition, computational photography, portrait enhancement, low-light optimisation, image upscaling, object removal, and much more. However, there are a few smartphones that stand out with impressive AI camera features that go beyond basic photography.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top 5 smartphones with AI camera features

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max combines computational photography with deep system-level hardware-software integration, bringing an advanced AI-powered photography experience. The AI works behind the scenes to refine lighting, exposure, and tone for noise reduction and accurate colour reproduction even in pitch-black environments. It offers improved focus and intelligent scene recognition capabilities, making it a great pick.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: This flagship phone comes with a 200MP sensor, an advanced ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI camera smarts. It also offers features like Photo Assist, AI generative editing, uses AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) and noise-reduction algorithms, and much more.

Vivo X300 Pro: Vivo’s ZEISS partnership pairs high-end optics and powerful AI image processing algorithms. The X300 Pro offers advanced AI camera features like AI Portrait Engine, AI Super Telephoto with Zoom Enhancement, AI Stage, and much more. The smartphone is perfect for professional photography when paired with the camera kit.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series: This smartphone series combines the power of the Tensor G5 chip and Google's Gemini models, bringing a pleasing AI camera experience with features like Camera Coach for real-time guidance on framing, composition, angles, and lighting, Auto Best Take, Pro Res Zoom, and Conversational Photo Editing

Oppo Find X9 Pro: This smartphone is co-engineered with Hasselblad and combines professional colour science with advanced AI telescopic capabilities. It offers AI camera features like 120x AI Telescopic Zoom, AI Detail & Motion Snapshot, Hasselblad Natural Colour AI Engine, and much more, offering an impressive photography experience.