Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 on Amazon: Best deals on OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more smartphones

Amazon is currently having 5G Revolution sale where buyers will get discounts and offers on 5G smartphones. During the sale, customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. You can get offers on smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and more. The ongoing Amazon sale will end on May 31 at midnight.

If you are planning to buy a good 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, here are the top deals available on Amazon that you shouldn’t miss.

Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 14,990 in India. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Lava Blaze 5G

Buyers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of Lava Blaze 5G, bringing the cost down to Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999. It comes with Glass Green and Glass Blue colour variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Launched at Rs 19,999, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is now available at Rs 18,999 on Amazon. In addition to this, they can even get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G was launched in India at Rs 25,999. Currently, it is available at Rs 20,999 on Amazon. Buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 19,999. In total, it is selling at a discount of Rs 6,000 on the launch price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at Rs 16,999. Customers can buy it at an effective price of Rs 15,999 with ICICI Bank credit cards. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

The e-commerce platform has also announced a Home Shopping Spree sale from June 1–4 in India. During this sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on home décor, home improvement, summer appliances, kitchen appliances, lawn and garden equipment ranging from wall decors, mixer grinders, fans, vacuums, cookware, power tools, auto products and more.

