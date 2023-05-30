scorecardresearch
Motorola Edge 40 goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

Motorola Edge 40 goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

Motorola Edge 40 is claimed to be the first smartphone in its segment with wireless charging support and eSIM compatibility

Motorola Edge 40 is launched in India at Rs 29,999 Motorola Edge 40 is launched in India at Rs 29,999

The premium mid-range smatphone Motorola Edge 40 is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, a 144Hz display, IP68 rating, support for 68W fast charging and wireless charging.

As per the company, it is the first smartphone in its segment with wireless charging support and eSIM compatibility. It is also the slimmest as it is just 7.58mm thin.

Motorola Edge 40 price, sale offers

Motorola Edge 40 has been launched in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. It comes in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue and Nebula Green colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores. In terms of sale offers, you can get the smartphone at Rs 27,999 with an exchange bonus.

In addition to that, pre-order consumers will get an exclusive Screen Damage Protection Plan for getting a one-time screen replacement worth Rs 9,500.

Also Watch: Motorola Edge 40 5G vs Poco F5 vs iQOO Neo 6

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1200nits. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. Motorola Edge 40 offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As for photography, the Motorola Edge 40 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, and optical image stabilization (OIS). It also includes a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery unit that supports 68W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Published on: May 30, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
