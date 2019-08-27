Toppr's new app 'Toppr Live' offers free live classes to JEE-NEET aspirants

Toppr, India's most advanced and comprehensive platform for personalized learning, has announced the launch of Toppr Live, an app offering free live classes for competitive examinations like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, UPSEE, NDA, NEET, AIIMS and JIPMER, among others.

Carefully curated, Toppr Live follows in line with Toppr's mission to make learning personalised. The new app aims at providing a learning experience designed especially for students appearing for competitive exams. The app's top features include - exclusive competition exam syllabus and direct access to India's best teachers. With Toppr Live, students get free online access to lectures and are able to send in reactions and upvote doubts asked by other students creating a learning community. The Toppr Live online course is planned in such a way that it covers the entire syllabus in a fixed time and enables learning anytime, anywhere.

While announcing the launch of Toppr Live, Zishaan Hayath, CEO and Co-founder said, "Toppr Live brings us one step closer to our mission of making learning personalised. We are aiming to give millions of students across India direct and real-time access to India's best teachers. Our new app is based on our insights from the 8.5 million students already learning on Toppr. The classes are structured to cover the entire competitive exam syllabus and give students an in-depth understanding of each concept, completely free of cost. Since students can ask their questions live, and even learn from their classmates' doubts, we are positive that Toppr Live will help them learn better."

Students on the new app can experience an advanced, futuristic, and innovative form of Live Class that's never been seen before on any other platform. Teachers make use of a wide range of tools and latest teaching methods to give the students an enhanced learning experience and a better grasp of the concepts. This new app utilizes Toppr's deep-structured content and powerful adaptive algorithm, which have been praised by both students and teachers previously.

Amidst tuition centres and digital academic platforms trying to outsell each other's content, EdTech platforms like Toppr that leverage technology to personalise learning have set a new example. Through its latest offering, Toppr Live, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to making high-quality education accessible to all.

