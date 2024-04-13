TRAI releases recommendations to boost live testing of emerging technologies like 6G, VR, AI

In response to the rapid advancement of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G/6G, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) unveiled recommendations on Friday aimed at fostering live testing of innovative technologies and use cases within the country.

This development follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to TRAI regarding the establishment of a regulatory sandbox framework for new services, technologies, and business models within the digital communication sector.

The Regulatory Sandbox (RS) facilitates real-time, regulated access to telecom networks and customer resources, a feat unattainable through traditional methods of laboratory testing or pilot projects.

Notably, regulatory bodies in numerous countries have already implemented such sandbox frameworks.

In a statement, the Communications Ministry highlighted, "Providing such a framework for live testing in India will incentivise more entrepreneurs to develop solutions for the digital communication industry, benefiting both the country and the global market."

Indian entities, including companies, partnership firms, limited liability partnerships, or research institutes that have conducted limited prior testing of their products, services, and applications and meet the conditions outlined in the framework, are eligible to apply for regulatory sandbox testing.

The ministry underscored, "Given that RS testing will be conducted on live networks involving a specific set of users, the framework prioritises network security and customer protection."

To ensure transparency and efficiency within the evaluation process, stringent timelines have been established for government agencies involved.

"The recommended Regulatory Sandbox framework is anticipated to grant the digital communication industry's startup ecosystem access to real network environments and telecom network data, facilitating the testing of the reliability of new applications prior to market deployment," the ministry concluded.