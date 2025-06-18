Trump Mobile and ‘T1’ Phone announced with bold claims, bizarre specs and political undertones

The Trump family has unveiled a new venture into telecommunications with the launch of Trump Mobile and a gold-coloured smartphone called the T1, which it claims is “proudly designed and built in the United States.” The new network is backed by Liberty Mobile, a lesser-known mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that relies on T-Mobile’s infrastructure.

Priced at $47.45 (around ₹3,960) per month, the sole plan, dubbed The 47 Plan, promises unlimited calls, texts and data, along with perks like roadside assistance and 24/7 telehealth access. The network is expected to offer the same coverage as other T-Mobile-based MVNOs such as Mint Mobile and US Mobile, though at a noticeably higher price point.

The company will also sell the T1 Phone for $499 (approximately ₹41,600), which is now available for pre-order with a $100 (roughly ₹8,330) deposit. According to the Trump Mobile website and press release, it should ship by August or September 2025.

In its announcement, Trump Mobile describes the T1 as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance.” However, the marketing materials have sparked widespread scepticism. Images on the site appear Photoshopped, featuring a brushed gold design with a US flag and “T1” logo. The triple-lens layout mimics iPhone aesthetics but includes odd spacing and a missing flash.

Specifications listed are a mixed bag. The phone runs Android 15 and offers a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It even includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. But glaring errors across the website, such as confusing RAM for storage and claiming a “5000mAh long life camera”, have raised red flags.

The rear camera setup features a 50-megapixel main sensor flanked by 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors, with no ultrawide lens. No chipset details are currently available.

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve," Donald Trump Jr, EVP The Trump Organization said in a statement.

The timing also follows a trend among celebrities entering telecom. While Ryan Reynolds exited the space with Mint Mobile’s sale to T-Mobile in 2023, SmartLess Mobile, a new MVNO from actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, was launched just last week.