'Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk,' Amitabh Bachchan says after Twitter restores his blue tick

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed his gratitude to Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his signature style for restoring the blue verification badge on his social media handle. The platform had earlier removed the badge from legacy accounts that had not purchased its paid Blue service, resulting in several celebrities, including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli, losing their badges.

Using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect, Bachchan posted on Twitter on Friday, "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk," interchanging the lyrics of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 film "Mohra" to thank "big brother" Musk. The trademark blue verification badge was back on Bachchan's Twitter handle, prompting the megastar to thank Musk.

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Before the badge's restoration, Bachchan had taken to the social media platform to return his blue tick, which he referred to as the "neel kamal." The actor also folded his hands, using an emoticon to urge for the return of his verification badge, claiming that he had already paid for the services.

Twitter had recently implemented a paid subscription service that charged USD 8 for a blue verification badge on the microblogging site. Those who did not pay or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handles.

Bachchan's creative response left his fans in splits. The blue verification badge served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Twitter introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts of public interest, including celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, and news organisations, and not impostors or parody accounts. The company did not previously charge for verification. Last year, Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover.

