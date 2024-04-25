Tupac's estate threatens legal action against Drake over AI diss track

Tensions rise in the world of hip-hop as Tupac Shakur’s estate issues a stern warning to Drake regarding the unauthorised use of the late rapper’s voice in a recent diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. In an exclusive report obtained by Billboard, litigator Howard King conveyed the estate’s discontent, labelling Drake’s actions as a “flagrant violation” of the law and a “blatant abuse” of Tupac’s legacy.

The cease-and-desist letter, dated Wednesday, urged Drake, known legally as Aubrey Drake Graham, to remove his track titled "Taylor Made Freestyle" within 24 hours. Failure to comply would prompt the estate to pursue legal recourse against him, the letter threatened.

Expressing deep dismay, King emphasised the estate’s disapproval of Drake's unauthorised use of Tupac's voice and personality. He highlighted the significance of the issue, stating that not only did the track infringe upon Tupac’s publicity and legal rights, but it also tarnished the legacy of one of hip-hop’s greatest artists.

Drake’s diss track, released last Friday, stirred controversy not only for its lyrical content aimed at Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift but also for its incorporation of artificial intelligence technology to simulate verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg. The use of AI-generated vocals in the song raised eyebrows, especially given Tupac's revered status in the West Coast hip-hop scene, which Kendrick Lamar hails from.

The estate’s legal team underscored that Drake's use of Tupac’s voice without consent constituted a clear violation of Tupac’s publicity rights. Moreover, they condemned the disparaging remarks made against Lamar, a close associate of the estate who has consistently shown respect for Tupac’s legacy.

While the focus remains on Drake, questions linger regarding Snoop Dogg's stance on the matter, as his voice was also featured in "Taylor Made Freestyle." A social media post from Snoop, seemingly unaware of the song’s release, adds intrigue to the unfolding situation.

The unauthorised use of voice cloning technology, a contentious issue within the music industry, has sparked debates among industry stakeholders and lawmakers. The emergence of AI-powered tools has made it easier to replicate artists' voices, prompting calls for legislative action to address this growing concern.

In California, where Tupac’s estate is based, existing publicity rights laws may provide legal grounds for challenging Drake’s use of Tupac's voice. King argued that the song not only inflicted economic and reputational harm but also created a false impression of endorsement from the estate and Tupac himself.

Moreover, the estate raised concerns about potential copyright infringement related to the AI model used to replicate Tupac’s voice, hinting at a broader legal battle over intellectual property rights in the digital age. In light of these grievances, the estate demanded swift action from Drake’s camp to remove the offending track.