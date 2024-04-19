Taylor Swift unveils double album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in surprise release

Taylor Swift delighted 'swifties' worldwide on Friday with the unexpected launch of her latest record, "The Tortured Poets Department," a double album showcasing her emotional journey through heartbreak and personal turmoil.

The 11th studio album from the acclaimed singer-songwriter features 16 poignant tracks, each a testament to Swift's introspection and artistic evolution. However, just two hours after its official midnight ET (0400 GMT) release, Swift surprised her devoted followers once more by unveiling a second installment, boasting an additional 15 songs.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Swift shared her motivation behind the album, stating, "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you."

Entitled "Poets," the album arrives 18 months after Swift's previous masterpiece, "Midnights." Alongside the album release, Swift teased an upcoming music video for the first single, "Fortnight," a collaboration with Post Malone, set to debut on the same day.

Swift's artistic prowess and cultural impact have been widely recognised, with Time magazine naming her the 2023 Person of the Year. Her groundbreaking Eras Tour, which resumes in Paris this May, has not only shattered music industry records but also invigorated local economies worldwide.

Describing "Poets" as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift's Instagram post hinted at the deeply personal nature of the album's content.

However, the post remained cryptic regarding the specific events that inspired Swift's lyrical journey. Speculation among fans suggests themes of heartache and introspection, possibly stemming from Swift's highly publicised breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn in April 2023, after a six-year relationship.

Critics and fans alike have offered varied responses to "The Tortured Poets Department." Rolling Stone lauded the album as "wildly ambitious and gloriously chaotic," while Britain's NME offered a more reserved appraisal, describing it as "surprisingly flat and, at times, cringeworthy."

Billboard hailed the album's emotional depth, noting, "The Tortured Poets Department is extreme in its emotions and uninterested in traditional hits; not everyone will love it, but the ones who get it will adore it fiercely."

Swift's strategic teasers leading up to the album's release, including daily clues on Apple Music and snippets of lyrics revealed in a library constructed within a Los Angeles shopping mall, generated feverish anticipation among fans. Notably, the album's release coincided with National Cat Lady Day, a subtle nod from Swift to her beloved feline companions.

The announcement of "Poets" at the Grammy Awards in February, where Swift clinched her fourth Album of the Year award for "Midnights," marked the beginning of a new chapter in Swift's illustrious career, one defined by artistic exploration and emotional vulnerability.