Twitter adds Paytm as additional payment provider for Tips on the platform

Twitter had started testing its Tips feature back in May 2021 with a small bunch of users on the platform, a group of “influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists, creators, and more who help make Twitter, Twitter”, as the company explained. Following these tests, Twitter rolled out the feature to all users above the age of 18 (in India) across iOS and Android.

Tips on Twitter allows you to tip your favourite creator on the platform to show support directly from their profiles with a single click. It is essentially a new way to monetise tweets and with Tips, and users can send and receive funds as a “token of appreciation”.

Twitter has now announced that it is adding payment gateway Paytm as an additional payment provider for Tips in India. “Turning on Tips adds an icon next to your profile, which will now also have a link to Paytm, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping,” Twitter explained in a release.

Once you tap on the Tips icon, you will now be able to see Paytm and other payment service options that the person you are trying to tip has enabled and pick whichever works best for you.

Once a service is selected, it takes you off the platform to the selected payment app so you can send money. Twitter takes no cut from these tips.

The creator you are sending the tips to will receive it directly in their bank accounts from the connected payment service provider app, just that way it works in all other cases.

“Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more,” the platform added.

The Tips feature in India is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

Also Read: Twitter fixes technical bug that caused brief outage

Also Read: Twitter registers loss for 2021, but stock up on share buyback