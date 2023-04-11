Twitter becomes X Corp as Musk merges it with his 'everything app'

scorecardresearch
The billionaire owner has in the past suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” for creating X — which he dubbed an “everything app.”

Social media users have been left flabbergasted on what the one-letter tweet (the word-X) posted by Twitter owner Elon Musk actually stands for. It basically shows the name of the company that Twitter has merged into.

Musk’s tweet came after a court filing recently revealed that Twitter Inc. no longer exists as Musk's other company X Corp has reportedly absorbed Twitter Inc.

The billionaire owner has in the past suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” for creating X — which he dubbed an “everything app.”

X Holdings Inc. is reported to be Musk's super-conglomerate, joining Tesla, SpaceX Neuralink, The Boring Company, and Twitter.

Musk said after buying Twitter for $44 billion last year that the move is eventually "an accelerant to building X, the everything app."

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be incorrect," he wrote in October 2022.

Musk first established a trio of Delaware-based holding companies with the name "X Holdings" in April of last year as part of his takeover effort for Twitter.

According to the filings, X Corp. was formed on March 9 in Nevada, and its merger with Twitter was submitted on March 15. Musk is the president of the company and its parent, X Holdings Inc., which was established last month and has a $2 million authorised capital.

Published on: Apr 11, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
