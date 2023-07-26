Twitter Blue users can now download videos from 'X' on iOS devices

Twitter, now known as X, offer a paid subscription-based service called Twitter Blue. Subscribers will now be able to download videos from the platform onto their iOS devices, revealed the updated rules in the Help Center article titled “How to share and watch videos on Twitter”. The feature will be available for Android and Web users soon.

As per the new update, Twitter Blue users can now download all videos unless the poster has specifically opted otherwise. It further adds that accounts with users under the age of 18 years cannot download the videos.

The new update also mentions, “Keep in mind that although Twitter users can't directly share your videos to third-party platforms if downloads are disabled, they can share a link to your Tweet.”

How to download a video on Twitter

If you are a Twitter Blue subscriber, to download a video, you just need to follow a few steps mentioned below.

Go to the video you'd like to download

Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner

Tap “Download video”

If you do not want others to download your videos, here are the steps that you can follow:

While composing a Tweet, after uploading a video to your Tweet, tap Edit in the bottom right of your video

Tap Settings

Tap next to “Allow video to be downloaded” to turn on or off.

Notably, this setting cannot be changed for that particular tweet. Hence, to disable the download of such videos, users will have to delete them altogether. The company already allows users to upload videos of up to 2 hours on the platform.

Twitter has been making a lot of headlines this week. Elon Musk made a major announcement by rebranding Twitter as ‘X’ and replacing the iconic blue bird icon with the letter ‘X’. A letter that Musk seems to be obsessed with since 1999 when he founded his own online banking company called X.com.

Musk will now focus on making Twitter “an everything app” that includes audio, video, payment, messaging and more, more like China’s WeChat app. He recently wrote on Twitter, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

