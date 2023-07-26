Meta’s Threads introduces Twitter-like feature called ‘Following' tab: How to use it

Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, Elon Musk’s Twitter rival, has introduced a new feature called 'Following' tab that will help users see posts from people they follow in chronological order. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Threads with the caption, “Ask and you shall receive” by responding to a user who requested this feature.

Zuckerberg also posted about the feature on Instagram. He wrote, “Started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you're following.”

The Following tab has now started showing for both Android and iOS users, however, it is not yet available for all users.

How to use the Following tab on Threads

Threads still show the “For You” tab by default, hence, users will need to tap on the home icon on the bottom left of the app or the Threads logo on the top. Notably, to see the following tab, you will need to repeat this process every time you open the app.

If clicking on the icon doesn’t change the feed to the Following tab, it might have been not rolled out for you.

In addition to this, Zuckerberg recently added a new translation feature that allows users to translate a post. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced to bring features like hashtags, increased search functionality, editable posts, full desktop mode and the ability to limit who can reply to your posts, reported Forbes.

Threads app was launched as an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, now known as X. Threads already has over 100 million users onboard.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk rebranded the Twitter app to ‘X’ to make it an “everything app” that includes audio, video, messaging, payments and more, just like China’s WeChat app. Musk tweeted, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

