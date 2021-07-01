Twitter Down: Users face outage; what's the issue?

Twitter users on Thursday reported outages with the microblogging platform. Several of them faced issues while searching and sharing content on the site.

Although Twitter was not completely down, some users also reported that while their 'Home' page showed tweets, the error was faced upon clicking them, or the profiles.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, thousands of Twitter users experienced issues while using the microblogging site. 78% of them faced issues on the web version, while the rest were not able to use the platform's mobile version.

The site stated that Android users experienced more issues than those with iOS devices. Taking note of the inconvenience faced by users, Twitter said that some profiles might not be loading on the web as it was working on a "fix", adding that it is working to fix the issue.

"Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" wrote Twitter.

Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 0140 GMT, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to more than 2,600 user reports within an hour.

The outage monitoring website added that Twitter was down since 7:03 am IST for Indian users, with many of them reporting issues with loading tweets after the said period.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Netizens react to Twitter outage

Several internet users reacted to the news of the Twitter outage and started trending 'Twitter Down' to share information regarding the issues they were facing. Many of the users were being hit with a similar message - 'Something went wrong, but don't fret-- It's not your fault', which Twitter has displayed for the profiles facing the problem.

