Twitter Gold ticks start showing up after new Twitter Blue rolls out; here's how it works

Twitter has finally rolled out the new Twitter Blue subscription and the first thing that can be noticed are the Gold checkmarks. Twitter's own official account is the first to get the 'gold' tick. The standard Blue tick is also being offered to personal accounts that pay for the Twitter Blue subscription. The Gold checkmark has been reserved specifically for 'Twitter Blue for Business' accounts.

Twitter claims that the new Twitter Blue for Business is a service that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts. The service is currently in the testing phase. Twitter Blue for Business provides subscribers with a gold checkmark, which designates the account as belonging to an official business on the platform. This allows businesses to easily verify their accounts and show users that they are legitimate.

we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uRMuwCSElb December 12, 2022

The new Gold tick on Twitter can be seen on all Twitter official accounts. It can also be seen on various Indian accounts of prominent companies like Google India, Audi India and Xiaomi India.

Twitter Blue Tick

The Blue checkmark will continue to be offered by Twitter to verified individuals. However, this new subscription will be offering a host of new features as well.

Here are the features:

Bookmark folders: Twitter Blue subscribers can group and organize their Bookmarked Tweets into folders for easier discovery later. Twitter Blue allows users an unlimited number of bookmarks and Bookmark folders, which are always private.

Custom app icons: With this feature, users can change how their Twitter app icon appears on their phone. Several colorful options are available. Check settings regularly for new featured looks available for a limited time.

Themes: Twitter Blue Themes allow users to choose from colorful options for their app theme.

Custom navigation: This feature allows users to choose what appears in their navigation bar, providing quick access to the content and Twitter destinations they care about most. Users can select at least two and up to six items to keep in their bottom navigation bar, or restore to default if they change their mind.

Top articles: Top Articles is a shortcut to the most-shared articles in a user's network. This feature automatically lists the most-shared articles from people the user follows, as well as people they follow, allowing users to easily find the type of content they want to read.

Reader: This feature turns long threads into a more readable format. Reader is designed to let users enjoy threads with less noise. Users can turn on the Reader feature by tapping the reader icon at the top of the thread, or use it to change their text size.

Undo Tweet: This feature gives users the option to retract a Tweet after sending it, but before it is visible to others on Twitter. It is not an edit button, but rather a chance to preview and revise a Tweet before it is posted for the world to see. Once the Undo period is over, the Tweet is viewable to the user's followers, and they can either leave it or delete it as they normally would on Twitter.

How much does the new Twitter Blue cost?

The price of a Twitter Blue subscription varies based on region and platform. In the US, the monthly cost is $8 on web or $11 on iOS. The specific price for different regions will be released either on the web or in the iOS app. The India pricing is yet to be announced.