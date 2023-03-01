Twitter down for thousands of users around the world

Twitter, the popular social media platform used by millions of people around the world, experienced a major outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts or post tweets.

According to Down Detector, the issues started at 3.47 PM IST and are affecting users worldwide.

Reports of the outage began to emerge with users from various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India, reporting issues with the site. The problem appeared to be widespread, affecting both the desktop and mobile versions of the platform.

As news of the outage spread, many users took to other social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, to express their frustration and confusion. Some users joked about the situation, while others expressed concern about the impact the outage could have on their businesses or personal lives.

