Twitter is testing quote tweets with reaction videos on the iOS version of the app

Twitter has been adding several small updates to the mobile app to make it more user-friendly and accessible. It rolled out automatic captions for videos last month and also started testing an updated Explore tab. Earlier in November last year, the mobile app stopped loading AMP pages. The latest update in the works currently is reaction videos.

Reaction videos are very popular on video-focused social media apps and it looks like Twitter is keen on bringing some of those features into its fold. Twitter’s official support account shared a tweet recently that describes what these reaction videos are and how they work.

“Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customise your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded,” the post explains.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter!



Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

How this essentially works is similar to how TikTok, Instagram, etc., allow embedding posts in videos and images. So this is Twitter taking one more step towards copying some of TikTok’s, and Instagram’s, most-used features. TikTok has continued to be wildly popular in 2021, even surpassing Google as the most popular web domain, so this pivot is not surprising.

Besides this, Twitter also moved towards turning tweets into full-screen displays with the media displayed across the screen, much like TikTok’s feed.

Twitter’s post did not mention when the platform will start testing the reaction video feature on the Android version of the app, but it is also possible that Twitter might phase it out instead of rolling it out widely if it does not see a successful uptake.

Reaction videos are not very common on the platform and most Twitter users prefer to respond to tweets with other tweets and create threads. So while the concept might be welcomed and seem interesting to some users, many others might not be as enthusiastic about it.

Also Read: Jack Dorsey trash talks Web 3, gets blocked by his VC friends on Twitter

Also Read: Bitcoin will replace US dollar, says former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey