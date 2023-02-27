Twitter layoffs: Employee who slept in office to complete work gets fired

Just weeks after Elon Musk took over Twitter in October last year, he started laying off employees. During this period he also formed a new circle of executives who decided to work hard for the 'new Twitter'. One such employee was Esther Crawford, who was appointed as the new Twitter Blue head. She became popular for a viral image that showed her resting in a silver sleeping bag at Twitter's office, just days after Musk acquired the platform.

Elon Musk fired 50 employees last weekend which seems to have included Esther Crawford who was also heading the company's new Twitter Blue product. The confirmation about her departure comes from Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer and The Verge's Alex Heath. The reports also suggest that Twitter has laid off the entire product team during the weekend. Crawford was also responsible for Twitter Payments, which is being pegged as a new revenue source for Twitter.

Many Twitter employees also lost access to the company's internal communication platform Slack, fearing that they were fired too. However, it turned out that Elon Musk had not paid the bills for Slack.

Not done with Twitter Layoffs

The layoffs come months after Elon promised he's done with more job cuts at the company. The company has laid off over 75 per cent of the workforce leaving around 2,000 employees. For perspective, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter with approximately 7,000 employees.

