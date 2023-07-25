'Twitter name made sense when it was 140-character messages': Elon Musk says X is not just a name change

Twitter is now X and Elon Musk is openly discussing the reasons why it needed the overhaul. An 'X' user wrote a post highlighting popular brands that have changed their names. Musk responded by explaining why the new X brand is not just a name change. He claimed that X Corp acquired Twitter in order to ensure freedom of speech.

In his tweet Musk said, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

He claimed that the name Twitter was fine till the time the platform was all about writing posts with 140-character limit. However, now the brand is much more and even includes long videos. Musk said, "The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

He then explained the changes that are coming to the platform and said that Twitter will provide more options when it comes to communications. He also hinted at new features related to the financial world. Musk said, "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."