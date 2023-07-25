scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Twitter name made sense when it was 140-character messages': Elon Musk says X is not just a name change

Feedback

'Twitter name made sense when it was 140-character messages': Elon Musk says X is not just a name change

He claimed that the name Twitter was fine till the time the platform was all about writing posts with a 140-character limit

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Twitter new X logo as explained by its owner Elon Musk Twitter new X logo as explained by its owner Elon Musk
SUMMARY
  • Elon Musk claimed that now the brand is much more and even includes long videos
  • Musk also explained the changes that are coming to the platform after the name and brand change
  • The billionaire hinted at new features related to the financial world, which falls in line with his vision for a super app

Twitter is now X and Elon Musk is openly discussing the reasons why it needed the overhaul. An 'X' user wrote a post highlighting popular brands that have changed their names. Musk responded by explaining why the new X brand is not just a name change. He claimed that X Corp acquired Twitter in order to ensure freedom of speech.   

In his tweet Musk said, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

He claimed that the name Twitter was fine till the time the platform was all about writing posts with 140-character limit. However, now the brand is much more and even includes long videos. Musk said, "The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

He then explained the changes that are coming to the platform and said that Twitter will provide more options when it comes to communications. He also hinted at new features related to the financial world. Musk said, "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 25, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement