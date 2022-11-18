Twitter offices temporarily closed, employees lose access to buildings

Twitter offices are being closed immediately and the badge access of the employees is also being revoked. Twitter Employees were given an ultimatum to either leave or go 'hardcore'. Reports suggest that after Musk's ultimatum, multiple Twitter employees decided to quit the company with severance pay. On the company's Blind platform, nearly half of the members claimed that they were leaving Twitter. Only a fraction of the people who voted in the group were sure to stay and be 'hardcore'.

According to a report by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, the office buildings will be closed until November 21 which is Monday. The move is most likely being taken to stop a mass exodus of employees.

Zoe Schiffer in a tweet claimed said, "Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why."

She further added, "We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for."

Schiffer confirmed that the offices will open on November 21. In a tweet she said, "Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."

A report by Reuters revealed that hundreds of the remaining Twitter employees have already decided to quit their jobs. Earlier this week, Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to his employees asking them to either opt for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

The report shared the results of a poll that was held on the app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously. According to the report, around 42 per cent of employees decided to go for the “Taking exit option”. Almost 180 Twitter employees participated in the poll.