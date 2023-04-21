Twitter removes legacy blue tick; Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis lose checkmark

On Thursday, Twitter began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, causing some high-profile figures, including Beyonce and Pope Francis, to lose their verified statuses. However, some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks intact.

Stephen King, who has previously criticised Elon Musk for his Twitter behaviour, tweeted that he had not subscribed to Twitter Blue or provided a phone number as his account suggested. Musk responded with a humorous "You're welcome namaste" tweet, along with a hands-folded emoji.

You’re welcome namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

According to The Verge, LeBron James, who had previously stated that he would not pay for verification, had not paid to keep his checkmark. Meanwhile, Musk tweeted that he was paying personally to keep the blue checkmarks of a few individuals, including William Shatner, LeBron James, and Stephen King.

Notable personalities such as former US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian also lost their verified badges. Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed the way it awards blue checkmarks, which were previously given to verified individuals, journalists, executives, politicians, and organizations to show authenticity.

Musk had announced in November that Twitter would begin charging $8 per month for the badge as a way to create new revenue streams beyond advertising. Additionally, Twitter has started displaying labels such as "state-affiliated" and "automated by" to indicate whether an account is linked to a government or is a bot.

However, Twitter's definition of "government-funded" has led to disagreements with some organizations. US non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after Twitter labelled it "state-affiliated media" and later "government-funded media." Similarly, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) paused its activities on Twitter and had disagreements with Musk over Twitter's definition of government-funded.

