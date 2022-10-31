Elon Musk asks Twitter employees to do this or pack up and leave: Report

Twitter is working to revamp the entire verification process on its platform. Just days after Musk takes over as Twitter chief, he announced via a Twitter post that the verification process is being revamped. Musk did not mention what kind of changes are being worked on but other reports have suggested that he might start a new charge for the verification process.

In a reply to a tweet asking for verified status, Musk commented saying “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

A report by The Verge has claimed that the company is planning to also increase the charges of the Twitter Blue subscription. The publication claims to have gotten hold of internal correspondence that hints at a charge of $19.99 (Roughly Rs 1,650). If this plan is approved the verified users will only have 90 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue or they will lose their checkmark.

The report also suggests that Elon Musk has issued a strong deadline for the Twitter employees working on this new feature. According to the report, Musk has given a deadline of November 7. If these employees are not able to adhere to it, they will have to “pack up and leave”.

Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform on Thursday. He changed his bio to Chief Twit. The former leader of the company has been almost completely overhauled. Former Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal was one othe first ones to leave the organization. However, he hasn’t made the decision public. Others to leave the company were Ned Segal, the CFO and Vijaya Gadde who was the policy chief at the social media platform.

Earlier reports had suggested that Musk plans to fire 75 per cent of the company’s employees. However, he rejected that claim. The billionaire however, seems to be headstrong about the changes he needs to make one of the most popular platforms in the world. Musk also informed that there will be a moderation council that will take care of the new policies.

