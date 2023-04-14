Twitter users should get ready to read tweets with 10,000 characters

Twitter has increased the limit of its tweets to a whopping 10,000 characters. The changes don't end there. The former "micro-blogging" platform has also added support for bold and italic formatting. The original character limit was 140 characters which was increased to 240 in 2017 and then the limit was pushed to 4,000 under Elon Musk and now 10,000.

The new character limit has been offered to Twitter Blue users. Twitter make it official with a Tweet stating, "We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting."

Twitter announced that users could purchase the Blue service and then enable Subscriptions on the account. The platform claims this will introduce direct revenue with the option to monetize essays and write-ups. The user can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply. Standard functionality like posting media, creating polls, and using hashtags still apply.

Everyone will be able to read longer Tweets, but only Blue subscribers can create them. Non-Twitter Blue users will continue to post tweets with just 240 characters.

Apart from the extended character limits, Twitter Blue subscribers also get dozens of other features like Edit Tweet, Half ads, Custom app icons, NFT Profile pictures, Themes, Custom Navigation, Spaces Tab, Top Articles, Reader, Undo Tweet, Prioritized rankings in conversations and search, Longer video upload, SMS two-factor authentication.

