Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for riders in India

Uber has launched a new round-the-clock safety helpline for its riders in India. This safety feature was rolled out on a pilot basis in Chandigarh earlier this March, but has now been made available to users all across India. This will be in addition to the SOS feature under Uber's safety toolkit that allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities.

Uber's new safety helpline can be accessed through the safety toolkit on the live tracking screen for an ongoing ride. To connect to the safety helpline during a ride, users can tap the shield icon on the live tracking screen to open the safety toolkit. Then tap on 'Safety Helpline' option and swipe to talk to the Uber safety team. The helpline will address safety related issues with the Uber ride.

Uber has mentioned certain scenarios where a rider can use the safety helpline. These include a dispute with driver, car breakdown, route issues, co-passenger misbehaviour and unsafe driving.

Uber has launched safety features for its riders in India and abroad. The ride sharing aggregator launched its 'Safety Toolkit' last year. Apart from the recently-launched safety helpline, the Safety Toolkit includes options to share your trip with five trusted contacts, a SOS button to call law enforcement authorities and detailed information on drivers.

The US-based company also has a 'Ride Check' feature which uses GPS and other sensors of the drivers' phones to detect possible car accidents. If the car stops for long during a trip, Uber sends messages to the rider and driver asking if everything is alright.

