Uber bans woman over her Sanskrit name, later reinstate and apologises

An Australian woman, Swastika Chandra, found herself banned from using Uber after the company deemed her first name offensive. The incident occurred when Chandra attempted to order food from Uber Eats last year. However, upon inputting her name, she was met with a pop-up notification informing her that it violated the company's terms, compelling her to change it, she revealed to A Current Affair.

Uber's guidelines impose restrictions on names containing potentially offensive terms. However, Chandra's name, Swastika, originates from a Sanskrit word signifying good fortune or well-being. The symbol has historical significance within various Asian religions, such as Jainism and Buddhism, predating its association with Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, and the subsequent stigma of antisemitism.

"They don't know that the Hindus used it for thousands of years before Hitler used it in the wrong way," Chandra remarked. Her name, commonplace in Fiji where she grew up, resonates particularly within the large Indian population there.

"I'm very proud of my name. I believe in the good that comes with it and I'm not changing it for anyone," Chandra asserted to ACA.

After five months, Uber reinstated Chandra's account and issued an apology. However, the resolution required interventions from the Hindu Council of Australia and the New South Wales attorney-general, ACA reported.

"We have apologised to Ms Chandra for the inconvenience this caused her, and we appreciate her patience as we reviewed the matter, which took longer than we hoped it would," Uber conveyed to the program.