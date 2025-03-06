Uber expands pet-friendly travel in Delhi and Mumbai, partners with Heads Up for Tails

Uber, India’s popular ride-hailing service, is expanding its pet-friendly travel option, Uber Pet, to Delhi and Mumbai. Initially rolled out in Bengaluru, the service allows pet parents to comfortably travel with their furry companions, significantly simplifying their transportation needs.

Uber Pet can now be booked instantly or reserved ahead of time, offering greater flexibility. This service expansion also introduces an exciting partnership with Heads Up for Tails (HUFT), India’s premier pet care brand. The collaboration promises exclusive discounts to riders visiting HUFT stores and spas across these cities. Additionally, riders showing their Uber Pet receipts can avail of special deals at HUFT locations.

“We’re excited to bring Uber Pet to Delhi and Mumbai, offering even more flexibility for pet owners to travel with their furry friends,” said Shweta Mantri, Head, Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia. “After listening to the feedback from pet parents, we’re now offering the option to book Uber Pet on-demand, making travel with your pets easier than ever. Our collaboration with Heads Up for Tails ensures that pet parents have an even more enjoyable experience, with great perks at HUFT stores. Together, we’re making travel with pets not just easier, but more fun too!”

Rashi Sanon Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails, highlighted the partnership’s shared vision, stating, “At Heads Up For Tails, we’ve always believed that pets are family, and every pet parent deserves a seamless, joyful experience when stepping out with their furry family. We’re delighted to join forces with Uber Pet to bring pet-friendly travel to new heights in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Our partnership is all about enhancing the pet parent experience—from seamless rides with Uber Pet to exclusive in-store perks that make every journey more rewarding. Together, we’re committed to making every adventure with your pets safe, fun, and effortless!”

Booking Uber Pet is straightforward: riders need only to select the ‘Uber Pet’ option on the Uber app, confirm their details, and they’re ready to ride.