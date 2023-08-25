Uber Group Rides in India: How to save up to 30% on your fare

Uber India has rolled out its latest feature called 'Group Rides.' As the name suggests, the feature aims to provide a cost-effective transportation alternative for its users. This feature enables individual passengers to share their Uber rides with up to three co-passengers, granted that they share the same destination. This car-pool solution is similar to other offerings in the market but it offers more control to the users rather than the app selecting passengers at random.

The primary proposition of the 'Group Rides' feature by Uber India is its potential to reduce commuting expenses. The company asserts that riders who opt for ride-sharing through this feature could see their overall fare reduced by up to 30%, as compared to individual rides.

Functioning akin to carpooling within the taxi sector, the Uber Group Rides initiative caters to a group of four acquaintances traveling to a common endpoint. Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations at Uber India, explained, "Through Group Rides, we're offering riders the choice to economize their trips while traveling alongside familiar companions. This not only leads to cost savings and synchronized arrivals but also contributes to the broader goal of minimizing traffic congestion by accommodating multiple passengers in fewer vehicles."

How to use the Group Rides feature on the Uber app:

Ensure the Uber mobile application is up-to-date.

Access the 'Services' tab within the app and select 'Group Rides.'

Input your destination.

When prompted, select contacts to share the ride with.

Chosen contacts will receive a link to add their destinations if en route.

A driver and vehicle will be assigned as usual after these steps.

Uber India emphasizes not only the economic advantage but also the potential impact of reducing the number of vehicles on busy Indian city roads.

