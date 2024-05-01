Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6

Ubisoft has unveiled plans to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage on June 6th, 2024, exclusively on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and compatible iPad models, including the iPad Air and iPad Pro equipped with the M1 chip or later.

Having debuted on consoles and PCs on October 5th, 2023, Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks the newest chapter in Ubisoft’s immensely popular franchise. This launch signifies that players will have the opportunity to experience a console-quality title from the series directly on their mobile devices after games like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, gamers will delve into the immersive, narrative-driven world set in 9th-century Baghdad. Players will step into the shoes of Basim, a young thief who evolves into a formidable Master Assassin, as they embark on a thrilling action adventure.

Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the iPhone and iPad versions promise an equivalent experience to their console counterparts. Moreover, the game's controls have been optimised for touch screens, ensuring a seamless and captivating gaming experience. Cross-progression and cross-save functionality via Ubisoft Connect further enhance the gaming experience, allowing players to seamlessly transition their progress across different platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for download from the App Store on June 6th, with an initial free trial period of 90 minutes. Following this trial, players can unlock the full version via a single in-app purchase, offering Universal Purchase support for access across both iPhone and iPad devices.