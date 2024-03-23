Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review: Exploring the wilds of Pandora in Ubisoft's latest adventure

Embark on an adventure that intertwines the lush landscapes of Pandora with the guerrilla warfare spirit of rebellion in "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." Developed by Ubisoft, this game seamlessly bridges the realms of James Cameron's iconic cinematic universe and the open-world escapades of the "Far Cry" series, resulting in an exhilarating experience that, while entertaining, doesn't quite break new ground.

Set against the backdrop of Pandora, Frontiers of Pandora flips the script, placing you in the shoes of a young Na'vi raised under the oppressive thumb of the RDA human faction. After breaking free from captivity, your quest unfolds as you delve into your heritage and rally the Na'vi against the encroaching human threat.

In classic open-world fashion, the game revolves around exploration, resource gathering, and liberating settlements from human control. But what sets it apart is its environmentalist message intricately woven into gameplay mechanics. Pollution-ridden industrial installations dot Pandora's landscape, serving as targets for your sabotage missions, blending stealth and combat to outmanoeuvre enemy forces.

Stealth mechanics are straightforward yet effective, urging players to utilise verticality to evade detection. Combat, meanwhile, offers a mix of traditional weaponry and Na'vi prowess, allowing for satisfying encounters against soldiers, mechs, and aircraft. The visceral nature of combat, reminiscent of the films, adds a physicality that's both immersive and engaging.

As you disable human facilities, Pandora's environment undergoes a transformation, symbolising nature's resilience. The game's attention to detail shines through in these moments, encouraging players to interact with the rejuvenated landscape, harvesting resources and crafting items vital for survival.

However, Frontiers of Pandora falls short in character development, with Na'vi dialogue lacking depth and variety.

Despite its flaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a commendable entry in the Avatar franchise, offering a captivating journey for fans and newcomers alike. While it may not push boundaries like its cinematic counterpart, its immersive world and exhilarating gameplay provide ample entertainment amidst Pandora's vibrant wilderness. So, whether you're a die-hard Avatar enthusiast or simply seeking a thrilling adventure, prepare to immerse yourself in the wonders of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was reviewed on the mighty ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2024) G634 featuring Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.