UK PM Keir Starmer set to announce social media ban for children under 16

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce a ban on social media use by children under the age of 16, in what could become one of the country’s toughest moves yet to regulate children’s online activity, according to reports by The Guardian and the Financial Times.

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The policy is expected to be unveiled in a speech on 15 June, the reports said. The move comes after the UK government had earlier said it was examining options to restrict children’s access to social media platforms amid rising concerns over online safety, mental health and harmful content.

According to The Guardian, government sources said the ban would cover a broad set of social media platforms, similar to Australia’s approach. Australia’s restrictions apply to platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, X, Threads, Snapchat, Twitch and Kick for users under 16.

The UK proposal is also expected to go beyond a straight social media ban. Gaming apps may not be banned outright, but platforms used by younger children could be required to disable certain features, including the ability to chat with strangers, The Guardian reported.

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The policy may also seek to block users under 18 from accessing romantic and sexual chatbots, and include measures aimed at reducing late-night scrolling by children, the report added.

Some parts of the ban could be enforced using existing regulatory powers, though new legislation may be needed to implement the full policy, The Guardian said.

The UK move would follow Australia, which has emerged as a reference point for governments considering age-based restrictions on social media. Several countries are now debating whether children should be allowed unrestricted access to social platforms, especially as concerns grow over exposure to harmful content, addictive design and the impact of screen time on young users.

However, such bans have also drawn criticism from digital rights groups and policy experts. Critics argue that social media bans could affect privacy, push children into less visible online spaces, and isolate young users from digital communities. Others have questioned whether age bans can meaningfully improve children’s mental health.

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Age verification rules, which have already taken effect in several US states, have also faced scrutiny over privacy and anonymity concerns, as well as doubts over whether verification systems can be reliably enforced.