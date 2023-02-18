AI interviews Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates, asks "which part of your job would you like AI to do?"

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot frenzy has taken over the whole world with people trying to talk with generative AI chatbot models like ChatGPT. In a recent event, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates answered questions from an AI-powered platform, providing unique insights into their perspectives on technology, innovation, and the future of the global economy.

The AI platform utilised advanced natural language processing algorithms to generate questions for the two leaders based on their past speeches, interviews, and public statements. The event marked an important milestone in the development of AI technology, as it showcased the ability of machine learning algorithms to engage in intelligent conversations with human beings.

Sunak and Gates were at Imperial College London on Wednesday this week to meet with Cleantech for the UK, a coalition aiming to support green technology start-ups.

In the video posted on the 10 Downing Street YouTube channel, the AI platform asked a range of thought-provoking questions to both leaders starting with "How do you think technology will impact the global economy and job market in the next 10 years?"

Gates cited labour shortage, health care and education as the key parameters and stated that the world needs to be more efficient. "Hopefully, technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient," he said.

The next question by the AI was, "What's the most important piece of advice you've ever received and how has it influenced your career and approach to life?" Both Gates and Sunak shared helpful anecdotes and pieces of advice they received from their friends and family.

AI even asked the two leaders about "what part of their jobs they would want AI to do?" Gates responded by saying, he would like some help in taking his notes with added drawings and poems in them. Sunak said he would love for the AI to participate in the prime minister's question time on his behalf. "If I can have some AI avatar deal with that for me every week, that would be great," he said.

Rishi Sunak was asked about his vision for the UK's post-Brexit economy and how technology can be used to create new opportunities for growth and innovation. He emphasized the importance of investing in new technologies, such as AI and robotics, and creating an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and small businesses. He also touched upon the post-pandemic world and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and "how people can come together to support each other in difficult times."

Bill Gates, on the other hand, was asked about his views on the role of AI in society and how it can be used to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change and global health. He stressed the importance of developing AI systems that are ethical, transparent, and accountable, and called for greater collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably.

The conversation between Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates and the AI platform was a groundbreaking event that highlights the potential of AI technology to transform the way we communicate and engage with each other. As we continue to develop and refine these systems, it is important to consider the ethical and social implications of AI and ensure that it is used in a way that benefits society as a whole.

