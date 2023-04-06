Unpaid bills, pending rent: Elon Musk's Twitter faces new lawsuit amid mounting legal woes

Twitter is facing yet another lawsuit, this time from a group of vendors alleging that the social media giant has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in overdue bills.

The four companies, which include White Coat Captioning, YES Consulting, Cancomm, and Dialogue México, claim that Twitter breached their contracts. According to the lawsuit, Twitter's bills range from around $40,000 to $140,000 and most of these services were provided last year.

This latest lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal actions against Twitter from landlords, business partners, and former employees, all of whom claim that the company has failed to pay what they are owed since Elon Musk took over.

Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, is attempting to cut costs, much of which came from debt financing. The companies filing the lawsuit against Twitter claim that they don't have the resources, time, and money to litigate these claims on their own. The vendors are demanding for the pending amount in damages, as well as the interest.

According to a report by CNN, the lawsuit was filed in California Northern District Court. Twitter is also facing lawsuits from at least one landlord who claims it has missed rent payments. A private jet company claims to have unpaid bills for executive flights. Some former workers have also sued Twitter for alleged discrimination and severance pay they were promised.

Twitter has moved to dismiss many of the lawsuits in court, but the vendors claim that businesses and employees should not have to sue to get paid what they are owed.

The plaintiffs have hired Shannon Liss-Riordan, who's the same lawyer who is heading four proposed class action lawsuits and hundreds of arbitration demands on behalf of Twitter employees laid off following Musk's takeover.

