Upcoming smartphone launches in 2025: Big names and big upgrades

The smartphone industry is gearing up for an exciting 2025, with major brands preparing to launch their flagship models. From enhanced performance chips to innovative designs and software upgrades, here are the most anticipated smartphones slated for release early next year.

iPhone 17

Apple is expected to revolutionise its iPhone lineup once again with the iPhone 17, likely to debut in September. Rumours suggest the device will introduce Apple’s first-ever under-display Face ID system, eliminating the notch for a seamless edge-to-edge OLED display. Powered by the A19 Bionic chip built on a 3nm process, the iPhone 17 is expected to bring unparalleled efficiency and performance.

Additionally, whispers point to an all-new periscope camera system for improved optical zoom on the Pro models and support for satellite connectivity upgrades. This could be the year Apple makes strides in integrating its Apple Intelligence assistant more deeply into the user experience.

OnePlus 13

Set to launch in January 2025, the OnePlus 13 promises to pack cutting-edge features, starting with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device will be the first from OnePlus to boast an IP69 rating, making it exceptionally resistant to water and dust.

Running Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, the OnePlus 13 will debut a new “green-line-free” display technology, addressing a common display issue. With Hasselblad-tuned cameras and a refined design, this flagship aims to redefine premium Android performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Slated for an early February launch, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra could set a new benchmark in high-end smartphones. With leaks indicating a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and OneUI 7 built on Android 15, the device promises speed and fluidity.

While its design may resemble its predecessor, the Ultra is expected to feature incremental improvements in its 200-megapixel camera system, enhanced AI capabilities, and better battery optimisation. Fans of the Galaxy Ultra series can expect this to be the device that justifies their next upgrade.

Asus ROG Phone 9

Already unveiled globally, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to hit the Indian market in early 2025. Tailored for gaming enthusiasts, this beast is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and features advanced cooling mechanisms for sustained performance.

With its ultra-smooth 165Hz AMOLED display and a robust 5,800mAh battery, the ROG Phone 9 stands out as a must-have for mobile gamers. Asus is also focusing on immersive audio and enhanced haptic feedback to make gaming even more engaging.

Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 will likely be one of the most compact premium smartphones of 2025, featuring a 6.36-inch display. Despite its smaller size, it houses a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a large 5,400mAh battery.

With Leica-tuned cameras, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to deliver exceptional photography capabilities. Xiaomi aims to strike the perfect balance between portability, performance, and premium features, making this device a compelling option for Android enthusiasts.

iPhone SE 4

Rounding out the list is the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4, expected to launch in early 2025. Apple’s budget-friendly offering is rumoured to incorporate features from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, including Apple Intelligence capabilities.

The SE 4 could sport a slightly updated design while maintaining its position as the most accessible entry point into the Apple ecosystem. This is the phone for users seeking Apple innovation at a more affordable price point.

As the smartphone race heats up, 2025 promises to be a year of innovation and competition. With these launches, tech enthusiasts and casual users alike have much to look forward to.