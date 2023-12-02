Update your iPhone, iPad and MacBook: Apple releases urgent security updates amid exploitation threat

Apple has taken swift action in response to critical security concerns affecting iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The tech powerhouse has rolled out crucial security updates aimed at addressing two vulnerabilities that have reportedly been actively leveraged to breach individual devices.

This development comes on the heels of security experts from Google's Threat Analysis Group disclosing a significant vulnerability. This group specialises in examining cyberattacks supported by governments. In response, Apple has introduced essential software patches, namely iOS and iPadOS 17.1.2, alongside macOS 14.1.2.

Within these updates, Apple claims to have resolved two vulnerabilities situated in WebKit, the browser engine powering Safari and several other applications. These loopholes have reportedly facilitated remote infiltration by hackers, enabling them to implant malicious code, including spyware, onto users' devices through internet channels. This type of vulnerability is commonly referred to as a "zero-day" exploit, signifying that vendors have no time, or "zero days," to rectify the vulnerability before it's actively exploited.

Regarding this issue, Apple stated in its security advisories, "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1," pinpointing the iPhone software released on October 11.

Additionally, Apple has introduced Safari 17.1.2, an upgrade specifically aimed at users on older versions of macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura.

Despite these urgent updates, the identity of the perpetrators exploiting these zero-day vulnerabilities remains unknown.

Earlier this week, Google also grappled with its own zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome. The search giant acknowledged the existence of an exploit for this vulnerability "in the wild." Google security researcher Maddie Stone highlighted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Chrome bug was resolved within four days.

